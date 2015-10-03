Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Collage of different people, young men and women, boys and girls of different age in casual cloth standing in a line isolated over white background. Concept of lifestyle, fashion. Copy space for ad
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
11527 × 2445 pixels • 38.4 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 212 pixels • 3.3 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 106 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG