Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Collage of different people, young men and women, boys and girls of different age in casual cloth standing in a line isolated over white background. Concept of lifestyle, fashion. Copy space for ad
Funny clown isolated on the white background
panoramic collage of skilled handyman isolated on white
Group of people with food
Collage of young man over white isolated backgroud smiling in love showing heart symbol and shape with hands. Romantic concept.
Group of people with food
Composition of african american, hispanic and caucasian group of people over isolated white background smiling in love showing heart symbol and shape with hands. Romantic concept.
panoramic photo collage of confident architect isolated on white

See more

1446103376

See more

1446103376

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124465968

Item ID: 2124465968

Collage of different people, young men and women, boys and girls of different age in casual cloth standing in a line isolated over white background. Concept of lifestyle, fashion. Copy space for ad

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 11527 × 2445 pixels • 38.4 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 212 pixels • 3.3 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 106 pixels • 1.7 × 0.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton Vierietin

Anton Vierietin