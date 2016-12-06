Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Collage. Different people, men and women, of different age in casual cloth standing in two lines isolated over white background. Front and side view. Concept of lifestyle, fashion. Copy space for ad
Group of people team
Woman with suitcase ready for winter vacation
Collage with people of different professions on white background. Banner design
group of working people in front of a white background
Collage of woman preparing for summer vacation isolated on white
Travelling woman isolated on white
Woman taking a career choice between different profession options

See more

704139187

See more

704139187

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124465923

Item ID: 2124465923

Collage. Different people, men and women, of different age in casual cloth standing in two lines isolated over white background. Front and side view. Concept of lifestyle, fashion. Copy space for ad

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 11437 × 3615 pixels • 38.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 316 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 158 pixels • 1.7 × 0.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anton Vierietin

Anton Vierietin