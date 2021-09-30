Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084332852
Coleus scutellarioides, commonly known as coleus, is a species of flowering plant in the family Lamiaceae (the mint or deadnettle family), native to southeast Asia through to Australia. Miana.
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomingbotanicalbotanycloseupcoleuscoleus atropurpureuscolorcolorfulcultivateddecorativedetailfarmingflorafloralflowerfoliagefreshfreshnessgardengreenhealthyleafleavesleaves backgroundmedicinemianamiana leafmulticolorednaturalnatureornamentoxygenparkpatternpinkplantplectranthus scutellarioidesprettypurpleredsoilspeciestropicalvariegatedvegetationvibrant
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist