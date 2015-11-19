Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Coins in female wrinkled hands, senior caucasian woman holding money in palms close-up. Concept of poverty, bankruptcy, financial and economic crisis, pension. Macro photo, selective focus.
Edit
Russian coins in the hands of an elderly man. Close-up, selective focus. Below the breadline. Pension reform concept.
Coins in hands. saving money concept.Handful of coins in palm hands.
hand with money coins with white background people stock image and stock photo
child together with an adult holds coins in their hands. Family financial savings,
Woman holding medication
Coin in Thai student hands
Finder keeps his silver coins treasure in his hands

See more

452865793

See more

452865793

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141867197

Item ID: 2141867197

Coins in female wrinkled hands, senior caucasian woman holding money in palms close-up. Concept of poverty, bankruptcy, financial and economic crisis, pension. Macro photo, selective focus.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sergio Photone

Sergio Photone