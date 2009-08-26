Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A coin with a face value of 1 ruble lies on a microcircuit. close-up. Translation of the inscription on the coin: "1 ruble" The concept of the digital economy in the Russian Federation
Edit
Colorful plate with hand drawn icons, symbols, vegetables and fruits on grungy background
One euro coin on black background
close-up 1 baht - Thai coins isolated on black background.
Golden bitcoin on keyboard. Digital currency concept
Bitcoin crypto currency, new digital money in cyber world
Bitcoin background / Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency and worldwide payment system. It is the first decentralized digital currency, as the system works without a central bank or single administrator
Euro coins lie on a laptop keyboard. Close up, space for text. Concept of working on the Internet or online payment for purchase. Laptop keyboard and coin 1 Euro.

See more

1725000721

See more

1725000721

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142529807

Item ID: 2142529807

A coin with a face value of 1 ruble lies on a microcircuit. close-up. Translation of the inscription on the coin: "1 ruble" The concept of the digital economy in the Russian Federation

Formats

  • 3100 × 2061 pixels • 10.3 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

L-51

L-51