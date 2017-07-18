Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
coffee cup espresso cream white froth coffee bar nourishment cafe ceramic drink caffeine fluid energy daybreak blazing dawn full nurture picture total glow taste ease mug drinks warm enamel fragrance
Photo Formats
2048 × 3072 pixels • 6.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.