Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092771855
Coffe and strawberry flavoured zephyr on white paper, light background. Low fat dessert, carbohydrate food, soft sweets, tasty delicious diet. Copy space
E
By Elena Seiryk
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakerycakecandycarbohydrate foodconfectionconfectionerycreamdelicatedeliciousdelightdessertelegancefluffyfoodfragilityfruitgelatinegourmetholidaylow fat dessertmarshmallowmarshmallowsmeringuepastelpastrypinkrussianrussian confectioneryrussian cuisinerussian sweetssnacksoftsoft dessertsoft sweetsoufflesugarsweetsweet treattabletastywhitezephyrzero fat
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist