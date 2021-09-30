Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100317536
Cocor bebek is an ornamental plant that comes from the genus Kalanchoe. This plant is famous for its method of reproduction through leaf buds. Cocor bebek is popularly used as an ornamental plant
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
airasiabackgroundbeautifulbeautybellsbotanicalbotanybryophyllumcareclose-upcloseupcocor bebekdetailfloraflowerfoliagefreshgardengreengroupgrowgrowthherbherbalhouseplantindonesiakalanchoeleafleaveslifemedicalnaturalnatureorganicoutdoorpatternperennialphyllocladespinnatapinnatumplantsucculentsummersymboltexturetoptreetropicalview
Similar images
More from this artist