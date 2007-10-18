Images

Coconut tree is a plant with the Latin name Cocos nucifera L. Coconut tree is the sole member in the Cocos clan of the aren-arenan tribe or Arecaceae
Small pine cone hanging from a pine tree
Street fountain, Lucerne, Switzerland
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat FRANCE - AUGUST 25, 2017: The magnificent landscape of the exotic garden at the Ephrussi de Rothschild villa on a sunny day. Famous French Riviera on the Cote d'Azur.
grapes woven into the fence
Toucan bird sitting on the tree bench in the tropical dome
iguanas basking on the trees
Wild trillium is one of the early wild flowering species to pop up in the spring, often around where may apples grow.

