Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086947823
Coconut shells with white coconut meat for making coconut milk on white background.
T
By Tukta R Karn
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbackgroundsbrownchunkcircleclimatecloseupcocococoacoconut isolatedcoconut milkcoconut shellscoconutscollectioncutdietdrinkeatfoodfreshfruitfullhairyhalfhardhealthyhome-madeimageingredientisolatedleaflifestylemilknaturenutnutritionobjectoldopenorganicpalmpictureroundshellsweettreetropicalwhite
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist