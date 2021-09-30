Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085681433
Cocktails. Closeup view of a glass cup with a gin tonic made with grapefruit. A grapefruit sun dried slice, peel and rosemary leaves complete the beverage decoration.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholalcoholicbackgroundbarbeveragecitricclose upcloseupcocktailcocktailscoldcuisinecupdecorationdeliciousdrieddrinkfoamfreshfruitfruitygasgingin tonicglassgrapefruitgrapefruit peelingredientsjuicelifestylemenunightlifepeelpresentationpubrefreshmentrestaurantrosemarysliceslicedsmoothiesnacksun dried grapefruittabletastytaverntonictropicalwoodwooden
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist