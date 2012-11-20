Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cocktail Bloody Mary with ice on bar counter in a restaurant, pub. Red drink with virgin tomato juice. Fresh prepared alcoholic cooler beverage at nightclub. Showcases with bottles on dark background
Edit
Selection of best selling drinks beer glass of wine cocktails martini mojito and shot short bar blurred background
an alcoholic red cocktail is in beautiful glass, in the restaurant
colorful cocktails at swimming pool and refreshing in summer
No beach party, picnic or birthday in the summer can be considered full without bright, cool and refreshing cocktails.
Selection of best selling drinks beer glass of wine cocktails martini mojito and shot short bar blurred background
Beautiful row line of different colored alcohol cocktails with mint on a party, martini, vodka,and others on decorated catering bouquet table on open air beach event
Whiskey-cola cocktail, mojito-cocktail, orange cocktail, strawberry cocktail in glass glasses with straws. Bar accessories

See more

1094644967

See more

1094644967

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2106493376

Item ID: 2106493376

Cocktail Bloody Mary with ice on bar counter in a restaurant, pub. Red drink with virgin tomato juice. Fresh prepared alcoholic cooler beverage at nightclub. Showcases with bottles on dark background

Formats

  • 6508 × 4343 pixels • 21.7 × 14.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

TSViPhoto

TSViPhoto