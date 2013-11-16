Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Coca Castle (Castillo de Coca) is a fortification constructed in the 15th century and is located in Coca in Segovia province in Castilla Leon central Spain.
Photo Formats
2304 × 3336 pixels • 7.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
691 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
346 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG