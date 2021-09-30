Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100231838
Clusters fruit black elderberry in garden in sun light (Sambucus nigra). Common names include elder, elderberry, black elder, European elder, European elderberry, and European black elderberry.
Poland
R
By Robson90
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulberryblackblack elderbushclusterscookingelderelderberryeuropeaneuropean black elderberryeuropean eldereuropean elderberryflorafoodfreshfruitgardengreenhealinghealthyherbalhomeopathyleafmedicinenaturalnaturenutritionoutdoorpharmacyplantpurplesambucussambucus nigrashrubspringsummersyruptreetwigusefulwildwine
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist