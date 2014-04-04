Images

Image
CLUJ-NAPOCA, ROMANIA - FEBRUARY 28: Child watches a game at a Romanian National Championship soccer game CFR Cluj vs. Steaua Bucuresti, February 28, 2010 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
47750683

Stock Photo ID: 47750683

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3267 × 2178 pixels • 10.9 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Melinda Nagy

Melinda Nagy