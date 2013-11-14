Images

CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ/ROMANIA - MAY 18: Parachutist from the Romanian Aeroclub Team jumps with the biggest Romanian flag to date on the Romanian Air Fest on May 18, 2013 in Cluj Napoca, Romania
140783377

Stock Photo ID: 140783377

Photo Formats

  • 4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Rad Radu

Rad Radu

