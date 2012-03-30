Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 103114277
CLUJ NAPOCA, ROMANIA Ã¢Â?Â? MAY 20: FC CFR Cluj players celebrating the new league title and the victory against FC Steaua Bucharest, final score 1:1 on MAY 20, 2012 in Cluj N, Romania
Photo Formats
2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
