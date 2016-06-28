Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Club DJ turn table record player playing vinyl disc with music.Hip hop musician scratch.Disc jockey audio equipment for party.Professional sound system for concert,focus on needle
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

72136771

Stock Photo ID: 72136771

Club DJ turn table record player playing vinyl disc with music.Hip hop musician scratch.Disc jockey audio equipment for party.Professional sound system for concert,focus on needle

Photo Formats

  • 3543 × 2362 pixels • 11.8 × 7.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

hurricanehank

hurricanehank