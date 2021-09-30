Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103489479
Clover (Trifolium pratense) grows in the meadow among wild grasses
animalsanthropogenicbackgroundbloombloomyblossombotanycloseupclovercolorcolorfulfabaceaefieldflorafloralflowergrassgreenherbherbal medicinehoneyinflorescenceleafmeadowmeadow flowermeadow trefoilmedicinenaturalnaturepasture plantperennialpetalpharmacypinkplantpollinationpratensepurplepurple cloverredsummertrefoiltrifoliatetrifoliumtrifolium pratensewildwild cloverwildflower
Categories: Nature, Industrial
