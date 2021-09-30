Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099977348
Clouds painted by the setting sun are reflected in the calm water of the river. Grass and trees grow on the shore. There is a forest on the opposite bank.
Minsk Region, Belarus
B
By Balser
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aquatic vegetationbanks of the riverbeautiful landscapebeautybranchesbushescalm watercloudscloudycloudy skycoastlinecolorful skyfloraforestfreshwatergrassgrassy bankgreen grasshorizonlakelake waterlandscapelawnlightmagnificent landscapenaturalnaturenature landscapeopposite bankoutdooroutdoorsplantreflectionreflection in waterriverscenicscenic viewsetting sunshoreskysky and clouds are reflectedspringsunlightsunsetsurfacetreetreesvegetationwoodlandyoung leaves
Categories: Miscellaneous, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist