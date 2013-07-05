Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cloud technology. Polygonal wireframe cloud storage sign with two arrows up and down on dark . Cloud computing, big data center, future infrastructure, digital ai concept. Virtual hosting symbol.
Formats
5568 × 2956 pixels • 18.6 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 531 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 266 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG