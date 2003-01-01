Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Clothes tag, empty label mockup template for your design. Empty ethics on a black wooden hanger on a colored background. Promotion banner for clothing boutique
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126625131

Stock Photo ID: 2126625131

Clothes tag, empty label mockup template for your design. Empty ethics on a black wooden hanger on a colored background. Promotion banner for clothing boutique

Photo Formats

  • 5990 × 3189 pixels • 20 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 532 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 266 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T.Miahkova

T.Miahkova