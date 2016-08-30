Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cloth up picture of big white bowl of lettuce, sprout salad with boil egg, and tomato mix with sesame dressing on sack cloth above wooden table and small olive oil jar and sesame cup.
Formats
6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG