Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101225531
Closup, Single white roses blossom blooming isolated on white background for stock photo or advertising product, beauttiful flowers of love, Floral summer
a
By aprichpluss3
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisinganniversarybackgroundbeautifulbeautybloomblossombudcardcelebrationcloseupcollagecolordecordecorationdesignelementflorafloralflowerframefreshgardengiftheadholidayisolatedloveluxurymacronaturalnatureornamentpatternpetalplantromanceromanticrosaroserosessinglespringsummertopvalentineviewwallpaperweddingwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist