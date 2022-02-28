Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup zoomed view of pelicans, one of the birds living in Izmir's Gediz Delta, are often seen on the city's coast Mavisehir district of Karsiyaka province in Izmir, Turkey on February 28, 2022.
Formats
5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG