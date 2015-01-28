Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 1211634337
Closeup of a wild animal Three-toed Sloth climbing a tropical leafy tree in Panama.The scientific name of this mammal is Bradypus varigatus.
Photo Formats
4696 × 3420 pixels • 15.7 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 728 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 364 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.