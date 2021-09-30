Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081536042
Closeup view of the historic railway bridge Kinsol Trestle with weathered wooden planks located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada spanning Koksilah River. Focus on center-left boards.
Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaamericanarchitectureattractionautumnboardbridgebritish columbiabrowncanadacanadianclose-upcloseupfallforestgraygreyhistorichistoryjourneykinsolkinsol trestlekoksilah riverkoksilah river trestlelandscapenatureoldold bridgeplankpreservationrailrailroadrailwayrailway bridgerestoredseasontimbertourismtrailtrain bridgetrans-canada trailtraveltreestrestletripvancouver islandviewweatheredwoodwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist