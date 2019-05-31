Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup top view studio shot of delicious fresh raw vegetarian salad with sliced tomatoes purple cabbage sunflower sprouts in white dish on old wooden table with napkin fork spoon and dressing cup.
Formats
4808 × 3205 pixels • 16 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG