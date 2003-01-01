Images

Image
Closeup top view of bright yellow with brown spots flower of trimezia fosteriana or trimezia steyermarkii blooming in tropical garden outdoors with natural background
Closeup view of bright orange yellow and red pink plumeria or frangipani cluster of flowers in sunny tropical garden outdoors isolated on natural background
Closeup view of bright yellow plumeria or frangipani cluster of flowers in sunny tropical garden outdoors isolated on natural background
Closeup view of colorful backlit leaves of rhizomatous begonia hybrid in pot isolated outdoors on dark natural background
Close-up view of green peperomia caperata aka emerald ripple peperomia, in natural sunlight isolated on natural outdoor background
Close-up abstract detail view of young cycas pectinata leaves or palms in outdoor tropical garden isolated with shallow depth of field
Closeup view of white flowers of jasminum multipartitum aka starry wild jasmine or african jasmine tropical shrub in outdoor garden
Closeup view of epiphytic tropical orchid species dendrobium chrysotoxum bright yellow and orange cluster of flowers isolated outdoor on natural background

2137947295

Item ID: 2137947295

Formats

  • 4537 × 3630 pixels • 15.1 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 800 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 400 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Cyrille Redor

Cyrille Redor