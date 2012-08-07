Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup texture of abstract shining background. Glitter streaks and strokes of mixed colored lacquers on black textured paper. Bright shades of pink and purple. Panoramic image, banner cropping.
Formats
5600 × 3150 pixels • 18.7 × 10.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG