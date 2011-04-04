Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup shot of tasty healthy organic natural green cold drink mixed fruits and vegetable juice in plastic bottle and black cap with no brand for commercial advertisement text placed on wooden table.
Formats
3821 × 4567 pixels • 12.7 × 15.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
837 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
419 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG