Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup shot of delicious tasty yummy homemade half cut long bread turkey sandwich with cheese sausage sliced cutting vegetable tomato cabbage lettuce in disposable plastic box package on wood table.
Formats
4750 × 3064 pixels • 15.8 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 645 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 323 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG