Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
closeup shot of balloon vine (Cardiospermum halicacabum) also known as welpenela leaves or love in a puff plant and this is climbing plant and use as a herbal medicine and tea. greenery background.
Formats
3024 × 2016 pixels • 10.1 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG