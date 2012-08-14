Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Closeup of set of special tools with drivers, picks, and hooks in a black plastic box against white background. Picks and hooks have yellow handles; drivers have orange handles.
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Rarely used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

57283351

Stock Photo ID: 57283351

Closeup of set of special tools with drivers, picks, and hooks in a black plastic box against white background. Picks and hooks have yellow handles; drivers have orange handles.

Photo Formats

  • 3600 × 2398 pixels • 12 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Warren Price Photography

Warren Price Photography

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.