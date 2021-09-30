Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094492175
A closeup of a rich lush green female English holly bush with a cluster of bright red berries. The branch has waxy green leaves with pointy edges on the ends of the leaves covered in white snow.
Newfoundland, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
