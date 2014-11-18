Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
closeup portrait of young blonde woman in black dress with white polka dots which is standing with bouquet of white and red peonies in hands and looking down near the white background, free space
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG