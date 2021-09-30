Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080325602
closeup portrait of a cute smiling one-year-old baby with blue eyes. little boy in a T-shirt with the number one. first birthday in a festive atmosphere. High quality photo
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableartatmosphereattractivebabybackgroundbeautifulbeautybirthdayblueboycasualchildhoodcloseupcutedesigndrawingemotionexpressioneyesfacefashionfestivefirsthairhappyhealthylifestylelittlelookingmodelnaturalnaturenumberoneone-year-oldpersonportraitprettyprintsetsmallsmilingstudiostylesweett-shirtwhiteyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist