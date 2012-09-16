Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Closeup portrait of cute preteen girl with beautiful hairstyle sitting in the car trunk and smiling looking at the camera. Happy child kid in the vehicle at the nature during summer trip
Smiling woman portrait close to her car in the city. Filtered image.
Image of young caucasian beautiful businesslike woman sitting in luxury car outdoors
Image of car dealer handshaking with happy female in automobile center
portrait of a young woman sitting in a car and smiles
The girl driving a car
Summer in the city. Looking at camera a beautiful young woman driving her convertible car
Happy young lady leaning on her brand new car.

See more

1099313816

See more

1099313816

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133489479

Item ID: 2133489479

Closeup portrait of cute preteen girl with beautiful hairstyle sitting in the car trunk and smiling looking at the camera. Happy child kid in the vehicle at the nature during summer trip

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5600 × 3733 pixels • 18.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tatyana Vyc

Tatyana Vyc