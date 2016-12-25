Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup portrait of beautiful woman, closed eye, black makeup. Glamour, fashion and beauty concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5045 × 3368 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG