Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup of old renovated cupboard with opened door with fantastic hand carved ornaments with wooden house walls in background. Workshop for furniture restoration and design.
Formats
4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG