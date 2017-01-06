Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup of medical pill box on table with doses of tablets for daily take a medicine with white, yellow drugs and capsules used for treatment, cure the disease. Gray shelves background, pen, note pad
Formats
6437 × 4292 pixels • 21.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG