Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098092361
Closeup of Indian single and group Pomegranate fruit isolated on white background
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antioxidantapple grenadebackgroundclipping pathclose upcloseupcuisinecutoutdeliciousdessertdieteatingfoodfreshfruitfullgarnetgrenadegrouphealthhealthyheapindiaindianisolatedjuicejuicylocalmacronutritionorganicpilepomegranatepomegranate fruitpunica granatumrawredripeseedseedssinglestoresweettastetastytropicalvegetarianvitaminwhitewhole
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist