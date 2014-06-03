Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Closeup image of Myrsine australis leaves, commonly known as red matipo, mapou, mapau, tipau, and mataira, is a species of shrub within the family Myrsinaceae, endemic to New Zealand;copy space;
Edit
Plants in the rain
A beautiful green plants
A close up view of blooming linden tree blossoms usable for herbal medicinal tea
macro shooting plants. flowers. green background.
The spring forest was dressed with fresh foliage
green orchid back is blurred.
Abstract blur of white flower green plant in garden and blur background, flash condition

See more

766542169

See more

766542169

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1348370993

Item ID: 1348370993

Closeup image of Myrsine australis leaves, commonly known as red matipo, mapou, mapau, tipau, and mataira, is a species of shrub within the family Myrsinaceae, endemic to New Zealand;copy space;

Formats

  • 4980 × 3320 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ