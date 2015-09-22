Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup image of a bumblebee on a Chatham Island Geranium (Geranium traversii), a low-growing perennial herb native of the Chatham Islands of New Zealand.
Formats
5155 × 3185 pixels • 17.2 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 618 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 309 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG