Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Closeup of a hand writing a "money, money, money" message with a marker, possibly for a business strategy, isolated on a white background.
Photo Formats
2244 × 2100 pixels • 7.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 936 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 468 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.