Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Closeup of a hand writing a "money, money, money" message with a marker, possibly for a business strategy, isolated on a white background.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

43755565

Stock Photo ID: 43755565

Closeup of a hand writing a "money, money, money" message with a marker, possibly for a business strategy, isolated on a white background.

Photo Formats

  • 2244 × 2100 pixels • 7.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 936 pixels • 3.3 × 3.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 468 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Jamie Roach

Jamie Roach

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.