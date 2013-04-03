Images

Closeup of a hand of a very recently born baby (about 12 hours old). Many wrinkles, but how wrikled would you be after 9 months in the water?
Stock Photo ID: 10300924



Photo Formats

  • 1800 × 2700 pixels • 6 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

koi88

koi88

