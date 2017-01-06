Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Closeup facial shot of Asian young professional male scientist in white lab coat wearing safety protection goggles glasses using microscope lens looking zooming at microbiology sample on glass plate.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5882 × 4412 pixels • 19.6 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG