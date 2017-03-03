Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Closeup doctor hands holding white card sign with Ask your Doctor text message isolated on hospital clinic office background. Retro instagram style filter image. Healthcare concept
Get a flu shot. Doctor's hand points to a card with text.
work on the tablet
Notebook with phrase HAVE ANY QUESTIONS on white wooden table, closeup
work on the tablet
the text online marketing manager in the screen of a tablet
work on the tablet
Clipboard with text written on paper - BUSINESS CONCEPT

See more

602871254

See more

602871254

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133159981

Item ID: 2133159981

Closeup doctor hands holding white card sign with Ask your Doctor text message isolated on hospital clinic office background. Retro instagram style filter image. Healthcare concept

Formats

  • 5498 × 2961 pixels • 18.3 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 539 pixels • 3.3 × 1.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 270 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Inna Kot

Inna Kot