Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091341479
Closeup detail view of wood texture background surface. Wooden pattern. Top view
g
By guruXOX
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedbackdropbackgroundboardbrowncloseupdarkdecordecorationdecorativedeskdetaildriedemptyexteriorfloorgraingrungegrungyhardwoodhouseworklightmaterialnaturalnatureoakobsoleteoldpanelpatternplankplywoodretroroughruralsamplestainedstructuresurfacetabletemplatetexturetexturedtiledtimbervintagewallwoodwooden
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist