Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080700776
Closeup of cracked soil caused by severe drought and climate change.
Palencia, Spain
N
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractaridbackgroundbarrenbrokenbrownclimateclimate changecloseupcrackdamagedeforestationdesertdesertificationdroughtdryeartheconomyenvironmenterosionfaminefarminggroundhotlandmeteorologymudnaturalnatural disasternatureoctoberpatternrainrainfallreservoirroughsadnesssandsocietysoilsolidarityspainsummersurfacetexturetexturedthirstunderdevelopmentvulnerabilitywarming
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist